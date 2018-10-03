radio play
- MusicCouncilwoman Wants Profane Rap Removed From Radio Airwaves During The DayShe wants to make sure kids don't hear vulgar lyrics.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDJ Envy Finally Admits He Blackballed Nicki MinajHis decision stems from a feud between the rapper and another DJ.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Apologizes To Fans With "I Ain't Sh*t" Photo & Reveals Next Career MovesA documentary is in the works.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Confirms "Don't Matter To Me" Ft. Michael Jackson As Next SingleAfter three singles off of "Scorpion" dominated the Billboard Hot 100, it seems inevitable that he'll do it again with his Michael Jackson collab.By Aron A.