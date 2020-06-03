racial injustice
- PoliticsPortland Pulls Back On Minor Traffic Stops Due To Racial DisparityPortland police will no longer be pulling people over for minor traffic stops in an effort to address racial inequality. By Aron A.
- SportsAlicia Keys & NFL Dedicate $1B To Black BusinessesAlicia Keys guides the NFL in the right direction.By Dre D.
- NewsJorja Smith Reflects On Racial Injustice Protests On "By Any Means"Jorja Smith perfectly encapsulates the sentiments of the moment with her new single "By Any Means."By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlexi Lalas Says It Takes More Courage To Stand For National Anthem Than KneelAlexi Lalas says it takes more courage to stand for the national anthem rather than kneel.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrippie Redd Influences Label To Donate $500K To Combat Racial InjusticeTrippie Redd's record label 10K Projects commits to donating $500K to combat racial injustice in America.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWarner Music Announces $100M Donation To Fight Social InjusticeAfter The Weeknd called on the majors to donate big and go public, Warner Music's Len Blavatnik announced a $100M fund to support organizations across America fighting racial injustices.By Aron A.