quoted
- Antics6ix9ine Ridiculed For Quoting Pooh Shiesty During Meek Mill ArgumentTwitter is having a lot of fun with this 6ix9ine and Meek Mill situation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMichael Blackson Says "The Academy" Knew About Kevin Hart's "Past"Michael Blackson drags Bill Cosby in the process of re-friending Kevin Hart.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Defends Kanye's Slavery Comments, Fudges Up The ContextKim K backs her boo, falls into a trap door.By Devin Ch
- SportsTyronn Lue Fired As Cleveland Cavaliers Coach After 0-6 StartI guess LeBron was the coach in Cleveland all along.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Predicts December KO Of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua Wants NextAnthony Joshua wants to duel with Deontay Wilder, but Tyson Fury is first in line.By Devin Ch
- SportsJalen Ramsey Fears "No Man Period!" Including Rob GronkowskiJalen Ramsey still not a fan of "Big Gronk."By Devin Ch
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Thinks Luka Doncic Is A Better Version Of His 20-Year Old SelfDirk Nowitzki goes back in time to reflect on the similarities & differences between him and rookie Luka Doncic.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone "Has A New Lease On Life" After Surviving Flight ScarePost Malone is forever indebted to the flight crew that saved his life.By Devin Ch
- SportsNuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Says He Hopes To Be Ready For NBA Season OpenerMichael Porter Jr. says he's pain-free after 2nd back surgery By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Swats The Body Shamers With Quantum Butt JiggleIggy Azalea shoots her "imperfect model" to perfection.By Devin Ch
- SportsLaVar Ball Tells NFL Players Protesting National Anthem "Get Your Own League""Money talks, and bullshit runs the marathon."By Devin Ch
- SportsDana White Confident Of Conor McGregor Vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Title FightDana White is meeting with Conor McGregor to talk business, in the coming days.By Devin Ch