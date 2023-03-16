Queens Court
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson: Relationship TimelineThe couple are giving love another go!By Demi Phillips
- TVTamar Braxton Is Engaged, Fiancé's BM Calls Her "Demeaning & Disrespectful"Tamar is celebrating her engagement to JR Robinson who she met on the "Queens Court" dating show, but his baby mama isn't happy about it.By Erika Marie
- TVEvelyn Lozada Engaged To "Queens Court" Finalist Lavon LewisThe couple met on the dating reality show that also stars Nivea and Tamar Braxton.By Erika Marie