progression 4
- Music VideosKirko Bangz "Money Baby (Freestyle)" VideoWatch the latest music video from Kirko Bangz for "Money Baby."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsKirko Bangz Talks About Rihanna & "Bigger Than Me" AlbumKirko Bangz talks to HotNewHipHop for an exclusive interview about his forthcoming debut album, "Bigger Than Me", and when we can expect it.By Mike De Leon
- InterviewsKirko Bangz Talks On "Bigger Than Me", Slated For June ReleaseKirko Bangz talks to HotNewHipHop for an exclusive interview about his forthcoming debut album, "Bigger Than Me", and when we can expect it.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKirko Bangz Talks "Love Rihanna" Track & "Bigger Than Me" AlbumKirko Bangz chops it up with Sermon's Domain about his upcoming album title and his track titled "Love Rihanna", among other things.By Rose Lilah
- SongsMoney BabyKirko Bangz takes on K Camp's "Money Baby".By hnhh
- SongsLove RihannaKirko Bangz takes on a Drake instrumental on "Love Rihanna".By hnhh
- NewsNae NaeListen to one of the standout cuts from Kirko Bangz's brand new mixtape "Progression 4".By hnhh