Pregnancy Scandal
- EntertainmentMaury Offers Wendy Williams, Her Husband & His Alleged Mistress A DNA TestThe shade of it all!By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga Insists He's Not The Father Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's BabyTyga wants people to "stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Pregnancy Rumors To Be Confirmed Soon: ReportCardi B reportedly believes that her pregnancy rumors were leaked from inside her team.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B: "You Do That Sh*t Again, You Gonna Lose Your Wife"Cardi B lays down the law. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Reportedly Impregnates Ex-Reality Star, Denies ItMo money, mo pregnancy scandals. By Mitch Findlay