power trip
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar Vs. J. Cole: Who Had The Better Sophomore Album?Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole go head-to-head.By Cole Blake
- SportsJ. Cole Covers ESPN Magazine, Explains Dale Earnhardt Jr. ShoutoutJ. Cole his on the cover of ESPN magazine.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJ. Cole Performs "Power Trip" Live At Cali ChristmasWatch J. Cole Performs "Power Trip" Live At Cali ChristmasBy Trevor Smith
- NewsJ. Cole Performs "Power Trip" On David LettermanWatch J. Cole Performs "Power Trip" On David LettermanBy Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: J. Cole's "Born Sinner"J. Cole's second offering picks up where "Cole World" missed the mark and reintroduces Cole to the Hip Hop world.By Eliezer Santiago
- NewsJ. Cole Talks On Murdering Miguel In "Power Trip" VideoJ. Cole explains murdering Miguel in his "Power Trip" video, and how he got Miguel to be down for it.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJ. Cole Says "Power Trip" Reminds Him Of "Cry Me A River"Discussing his recent single "Power Trip," J. Cole says its unique sound reminds him of Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me A River." By Rose Lilah