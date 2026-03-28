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Sneakers
People Are Lining Up For Nigel Sylvester's "Brick After Brick" Pop-Up
Nigel Sylvester's "Brick After Brick" pop-up in Los Angeles is drawing long lines as fans compete for a chance to win his Air Jordan 4.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 28, 2026