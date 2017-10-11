plain jane
- MusicA$AP Rocky Wants That New A$AP Ferg & Nicki Minaj CollabCount A$AP Rocky among those excited to hear that new banger from A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuicy J Shares His Unreleased Verse To A$AP Ferg's "Plain Jane"After teasing it in the music video, Juicy J has shared his full "Plain Jane" verse.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Wayne Jumps On A$AP Ferg's "Plain Jane" For "Go Brazy" With Jay JonesListen to Lil Wayne's remix of A$AP Ferg's "Plain Jane," which he calls "Go Brazy" featuring Jay Jones.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicA$AP Ferg Performs "Plain Jane" On The Tonight ShowA$AP Ferg takes his talents to "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA$AP Ferg Freestyles With DC Young Fly & Performs "Plain Jane" On TRLA$AP Ferg popped by the TRL studios for a dope performance of "Plain Jane." By Aron A.
- Music VideosA$AP Ferg Gets His Bike On For "Plain Jane" VideoIt's time to ride (his bike) for A$AP Ferg in his latest video.By Matt F