pig
- EntertainmentAriana Grande Returns $100K Engagement Ring To Pete Davidson: ReportAriana Grande is keeping the pet pig that the couple bought together.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosAriana Grande's "Breathin" Video Is Just 3 Minutes Of Her Pet Pig Walking AroundAriana Grande shares some home footage for her latest video.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Gets Yet Another Ariana Grande-Themed TattooPete Davidson has so many Ariana Grande tattoos that we've lost count.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Hilarious "Muppets" Remix Of Her & 6ix9ine's Song "FEFE""Eenie meenie miney mo, I catch a piggy by her toe."By Alex Zidel