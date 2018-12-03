Philip Rivers
- SportsThe Jets Should Grab Philip Rivers, Claims Antonio GatesThe tight end believes his former QB has still got it.By Ben Mock
- SportsColts Consider Philip Rivers As Carson Wentz Is Put On COVID-19 List: ReportThe Colts have reportedly considered signing Philip Rivers to replace Carson Wentz after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.By Cole Blake
- SportsPhilip Rivers Admits He Considered Retiring If Colts Lose Week 17Philip Rivers admitted that Sunday could be his last NFL game.By Cole Blake
- SportsPhilip Rivers Dons His Colts Jersey For The First TimePhilip Rivers in a Colts jersey just doesn't look right.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPhilip Rivers Seriously Considered Retiring Before Signing Colts DealPhilip Rivers spoke candidly about considering retirement during the offseason had he not signed with the Colts.By Cole Blake
- SportsPhilip Rivers Officially Signs With New Team, Contract RevealedPhilip Rivers will be playing for a team not named the Los Angeles Chargers for the first time in his career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPhilip Rivers’ Rumored Free Agency Decision RevealedNFL insider reports that Philip Rivers' free agency decision has been made: the deal is "all but done."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChargers' Melvin Gordon Predicts Philip Rivers' Next TeamLos Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon says this AFC franchise represents the best fit for Philip Rivers.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPhilip Rivers Reveals How Much Longer He Plans On Playing ForRivers is 38 years old.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPhilip Rivers & Chargers Announce They're Parting Ways, Fans ReactRivers has been with the team for over a decade.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLos Angeles Chargers Want Philip Rivers To Be A "Charger For Life"Rivers wants to keep playing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Divisional Round Preview: Saints And Chiefs Headline The WeekendA detailed look at all of this weekend's matchups.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Comments on Philip Rivers, Says "He's Kind Of Like Me"The two quarterbacks will face off this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Leaves Drew Brees Off Top 5 Playoff QB's ListWhat was he thinking?By Alexander Cole
- SportsPhilip Rivers And Wife Tiffany Expecting Ninth ChildAnother one.By Kyle Rooney