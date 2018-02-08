PG-13
- SportsPaul George Sinks Double OT Winner As Westbrook's Triple-Double Streak Comes To EndThe MVP chants are growing louder in OKC.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Plot Was Tweeted By A Fan A Year AgoDid Reynolds steal this idea?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Is A Revised, Vanilla "Deadpool 2:" WatchAs much as it can be, at least. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Hits Theaters This Christmas With PG-13 Cut Of The SequelPlus, new Christmas scenes. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicQuincy Jones Interview Is A PG-13 Version Of The ConversationInterviewer David Marchese provides insight to his incredible interview with Quincy Jones. By Aron A.