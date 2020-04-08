pfw
Sneakers
Kanye West Rocks Yeezy Season 8 Boot In Public For First Time
Kanye West was spotted in Calabases donning a pair of Yeezy Season 8 boots in public for the first time since he debuted the style at Paris Fashion Week.
By
Lynn S.
Apr 08, 2020
