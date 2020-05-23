Perc 30
Young Nudy Goes Hard On Addictive New Track "Perc 30"
'Perc 30' is a dope welcome to Young Nudy's newest album "Dr.EV4L."
Kevin Quinitchett
May 19, 2021
Runway Richy Enlists T.I., Dro, And Bhrist For "Perc 30" Album
Runway Richy returns with his new album "Perc 30."
Alexander Cole
May 23, 2020
