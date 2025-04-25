News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Pent Up In The Penthouse
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Russ Gets His Butt-Kicked While "Pent Up In The Penthouse"
Russ's music has garnered 22 billion career streams and over 35 million singles sold to date. He prides himself on mixing and mastering it.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
29 mins ago
23 Views