- SneakersPensole Receives 2$ Million Investment From Foot LockerPensole is a sneaker design academy based in Portland, Oregon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTop-10 Sneakers Releasing In SeptemberA preview of some of the best sneakers dropping this month.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersPensole x Foot Locker x Asics Gel-Diablo “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” Release InfoLimited edition Gel-Diablo releasing via Foot Locker this Saturday.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAsics Introduces Student-Designed “Fresh Up” GEL-180Asics to release Pensole Academy collab this Saturday.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Introduces Harden "Pensole" Edition, Designed By Contest WinnersThe Adidas Harden Pensole drops today in limited quantities. By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThis Is The Winning Design From The "World Sneaker Championship"Congrats to Maxwell Lund.By Kyle Rooney
- LifeCheck Out This #2 Pencil Inspired Air Jordan 2We've never seen an Air Jordan like this before.By Kyle Rooney