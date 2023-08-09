Pendulum Ink
- MusicRah Digga & Mickey Factz Talk Hip Hop Academy Pendulum Ink: Lyricism, Mental Health, & Preserving The CultureExclusive Interview: Rap icon Mickey Factz co-founded Hip Hop academy Pendulum Ink, a lyricism-centered school that teaches about mental wellness, criminology, financial literacy, as well as performance and content creation. Rah Digga joins as a guest lecturer, and these two legends spoke openly about investing in the Hip Hop's future, artists taking back the culture, and looking out for our OGs. ByErika Marie2.3K Views