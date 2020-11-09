pence
- PoliticsTrump & Pence Talked For First Time Since Riot: ReportDespite inciting a mob of insurrectionists who could've taken his life, Pence and Trump reportedly had a "good" conversation for the first time since the riot.By Aron A.
- Politics"Disgruntled Staffer" Changed Trump, Pence Bios On State Dept. WebsiteApparently, a "disgruntled employee" is to blame for falsely claiming Trump's term in office ends on Monday night.By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Publicly Puts Pressure On Pence To Decertify Biden's WinPence had to break the news to Trump that he doesn't have that type of power. By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% EffectivePfizer shares promising news of its COVID-19 vaccine. By Aron A.