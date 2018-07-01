penalty
- MusicBoldy James & Nicholas Craven Announce Release Date For New Album"Penalty of Leadership" will be one of the first amazing rap albums this year, especially if its singles are any solid indication.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsDespite Backlash, NFL Says Taunting Penalties Are "Right Where We Need To Be"The NFL says that taunting penalties are being called the way they intend.By Cole Blake
- FoodChipotle Hit With $1.3M Fine For 13K Violations Of Child Labor LawsChipotle has agreed to pay the amount after the state of Massachusetts found the company in violation of state child labor laws. By Aron A.
- FootballUSC Running Back Gets Unsportsmanlike Penalty For Dapping Up Reggie BushBush's infamy lives on. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsClay Matthews Claims The NFL Is "Getting Soft" After Controversial Penalty CallThere has been several questionable yellow flags this season. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Pump Says He's Going To Jail For A Few Months For Violating ProbationLil Pump violated his probation and now he must pay the piper.By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Won't Change New Helmet "Contact" Rule Amid Leaguewide ConfusionThe NFL is taking measures to protect its players.By Devin Ch
- SportsWorld Cup Hosts Russia Knock Off Spain In PenaltiesRussia eliminates the 2010 World Cup Champs in Quarterfinal play.By Devin Ch