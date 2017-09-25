pedro pascal
- MoviesPedro Pascal Stars In Trailer For Western "Strange Way Of Life"The actor has been experiencing a surge in popularity recently.By Noah Grant
- TVPedro Pascal Proves He's A Diehard Rihanna Stan: Watch"The Last of Us" actor is one of many who was eager to watch the Bad Gal perform yesterday evening.By Hayley Hynes
- TVPedro Pascal On "Hot Ones": Actor Discusses "The Last Of Us" And "Game Of Thrones" RolesThe 47-year-old is the latest star to spill his secrets on the popular web series.By Joy Abraham
- TVThe Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Up To LightspeedWhat did you think of the first episode of the season?By Zachary Roberts
- TVPedro Pascal Jokes About FIlming "The Last of Us" During "SNL" MonologuePedro Pascal had jokes about the filming of "The Last of Us" for his "SNL" opening monologue.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's "The Last Of Us" Reveals First LookHBO's "The Last Of Us" reveals a new look at the series, including the first glimpse at Joel and Ellie. By Mitch Findlay
- TVGina Carano Defends Pedro Pascal Amid Disney Fallout: "I Adore Him"Gina Carano says she still "adores" Pedro Pascal, despite her controversial exit from "The Mandalorian."By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's "The Last Of Us" Casts Pedro Pascal & Bella RamseyHBO's upcoming series "The Last Of Us" officially casts Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Wonder Woman 1984" Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up Cross-Universe MadnessThe DCEU is making moves. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"The Mandalorian" Finale Cameo Sets The Internet On FireThe return of the jedi. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVDisney Announces 10 New "Star Wars" Shows & Movies Following "Mandalorian" SuccessHayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader for "Kenobi" show and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka gets her own show. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVDavid Benioff Recalls Pedro Pascal's "Game Of Thrones" Audition: "It Looked Like Sh*t"David Benioff recalls Pedro Pascal's iPhone-recorded audition for "Game of Thrones."By Cole Blake
- TV"The Mandalorian" Season 2 Trailer Has ArrivedThe first official trailer of "The Mandalorian" season 2 has arrived ahead of its October release on Disney Plus. By Mitch Findlay
- TVPedro Pascal Reveals The Full Name Of The MandalorianWe now know his actual name.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Delivers Explosive Final Trailer"The Mandalorian" will soon be upon us. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Trailer Description: IG-88 & More"The Mandalorian" sounds like it's going to be a return to peak Star Wars form. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentStar Wars Series "The Mandalorian" Casts Pedro Pascal In Starring RolePascal enters a galaxy far, far away. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Narcos" Season 4 Centers Around New Characters; Pedro Pascal OutProduction of "Narcos" season four is currently underway.
By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Narcos" Star Pedro Pascal Says Show Can't Continue If It's "Not Safe"Pedro Pascal shares his thoughts on "Narcos" following a crew member's death.By Matt F