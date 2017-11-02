Payday records
- NewsRadamiz Brings New Life To Payday Records With New Album "SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH"Rising emcee Radamiz finally releases his new album "SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH," a lyrical testimony to New York rap and culture that even boasts a feature from fellow Brooklyn rapper KOTA The Friend.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicRadamiz Pays Proper Homage To Hip-Hop With "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA"Brooklyn rapper Radamiz pays tribute to his city, the Black Lives Matter movement and his hip-hop predecessors on a new single titled "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA."By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosCasanova & DJ Premier Get Aggressive In The "WUT U SAID?" Music VideoDJ Premier & Casanova link up for the "WUT U SAID?" music video.By Aron A.
- NewsPell Grabs VÉRITÉ For "Golden"Pell brings VÉRITÉ for their latest single, "Golden." By Aron A.
- Music VideosDJ Premier & A$AP Ferg Kick It Old School In "Our Streets" VideoA$AP Ferg & DJ Premier link up for some vintage visuals. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPell Delivers His Latest Single "Chirpin'"Pell drops off his latest single.By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Premier & A$AP Ferg Help Relaunch Payday Records With "Our Streets"DJ Premier and A$AP Ferg connect for a New York anthem. By Aron A.