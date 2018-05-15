Paul Wernick
- EntertainmentDisney Fires Johnny Depp, Saves $90 Million On Pirates Of The CaribbeanJohnny Depp is expensive.ByBrynjar Chapman25.0K Views
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Has Been Cast Away From "Pirates Of The Caribbean"Where is he going to find his style inspiration now?ByBrynjar Chapman9.9K Views
- EntertainmentDisney Is Considering "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Reboot Written By "Deadpool" ScribesAnother "Pirates" may be on the way. ByKarlton Jahmal1391 Views
- Entertainment"Zombieland" Writers Say Second Film Is Coming October 2019 With Same Cast"Zombieland 2" is currently being worked on. ByChantilly Post1.6K Views