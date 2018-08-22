passes
- SportsTom Brady Breaks NFL's Career Passing Yards RecordTom Brady passes Peyton for #1 All-Time.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Passes Dirk Nowitzki For 6th All-TIme In NBA Scoring"If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem."By Devin Ch
- MusicAdult Swim Festival To Feature 37-Piece Orchestra Performing "Rick And Morty" SongsThe Adult Swim Festival adds a giant "Rick and Morty" orchestra to the lineup.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone "Has A New Lease On Life" After Surviving Flight ScarePost Malone is forever indebted to the flight crew that saved his life.By Devin Ch