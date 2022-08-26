Parlux Fragrances
Music
Jay-Z Gets Massive Payday From Fragrance Brand
Jay-Z comes out on top.
By
Alexander Cole
Jun 08, 2023
Pop Culture
JAY-Z Owed Nearly $7M In Royalties As Parlux Fragrances Lawsuit Ends
Hov partnered with the company to launch the "Gold JAY-Z" cologne back in 2013.
By
Hayley Hynes
Aug 26, 2022
