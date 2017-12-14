Paramount Pictures Studios
- Entertainment"Sonic The Hedgehog" To Be Redesigned Due To Trailer Backlash: ReportFans were not pleased with Sonic's appearance. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Sonic The Hedgehog" Official Trailer Revealed By Paramount PicturesThe trailer looks promising. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"G.I. Joe" Silent Assassin Snake Eyes Will Be Getting His Own Spin-Off MovieThere probably wont be a lot of talking in this one. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx Rings In 50th Birthday With Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris & MoreJamie Foxx celebrated his birthday the same way any 25-year-old would. By Chantilly Post