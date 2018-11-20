pain 2
- NewsDerez De'Shon & Lil Baby Team Up For New Street Cut "Need Sum Mo"Listen to Derez De'Shon's song "Need Sum Mo" featuring Lil Baby.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDerez De’Shon Drops "Pain 2" Featuring Lil Baby, Mozzy, YFN Lucci, & MoreThe pain don't stop.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDerez De'Shon Gets It By Any Means Necessary On "By The Scale"Derez De'Shon drops off his new track, "By The Scale."By Aron A.
- NewsDerez Deshon & Mozzy Link Up On "Whaddup Doe"London On Da Track handles the production on Derez De'Shon & Mozzy's new collab.By Aron A.