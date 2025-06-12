News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
OVO Takeover
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Drake Fans' OVO Takeover At Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Concert Canceled By Police
Drake's OVO fanbase include the rap star's most devoted fans. OVO stands for October's Very Own. OVO's mascot is an owl.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
25 mins ago
120 Views