orlando shooting
- NewsFrank Ocean Pens Open Letter In Wake Of Orlando TragedyFrank Ocean shares a few personal words as he reflects on the recent mass shooting in Orlando.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKid Cudi Denounces Homophobes, Shows Support For LGBT Community On TwitterCudi shared some thoughts on the tragedy in Orlando.By Trevor Smith
- NewsArtists React To Mass Shooting In OrlandoThe tragedy in Orlando has inspired mourning of the lives lost and support for the LGBTQ community from musicians.By Trevor Smith
- Life50 Dead, 53 Injured After Shooting At Gay Nightclub In OrlandoAn attack on LGBT nightclub, Pulse, has been deemed an "act of domestic terror" by local authorities.By Trevor Smith