- MusicDrake Stops Mid-Song To Address A Fan's "BBW" Sign During London ShowThe fan's sign did what it needed to do.ByAron A.30.4K Views
- Original ContentNicki Minaj & Lil Wayne's Top 10 CollaborationsA look back at the best collaborative projects to come from the hip-hop mainstays.ByJoseph Coffey-Slattery23.9K Views
- NewsOnly (Freestyle)Maino freestyles over Nicki Minaj's "Only."ByPatrick Lyons183 Views
- NewsBTS Photos: Nicki Minaj's Video Shoot For "Only" With Drake & Lil Wayne [Update: More Photos Surface]Nicki Minaj reveals a few photos from the video shoot for her "Only" single.ByRose Lilah32.4K Views
- NewsNicki Minaj Apologizes For Nazi-like Imagery In Her "Only" Lyric VideoNicki Minaj has responded to criticisms of her "Only" lyrics video, which The Anti-Defamation League has accused of exploiting Nazi symbolism.ByTrevor Smith17.4K Views
- NewsNicki Minaj's "Only" Lyric Video Criticized For Portraying Nazi ImageryNicki Minaj seems to be showing Nazi symbolism in her lyric video for "Only," and she's catching flack for it. ByRose Lilah12.4K Views
- NewsNicki Minaj Feat. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown "Only" Lyric VideoNicki Minaj drops a lyric video for "Only".ByTrevor Smith34.2K Views
- NewsNicki Minaj Announces "Only" Single With Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris BrownNicki Minaj recruits Drake, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown for her new single, "Only" which drops Tuesday.ByTrevor Smith91.0K Views