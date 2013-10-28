on the set
- MusicLil Wayne & DaBaby Shoot New Music Video TogetherLil Wayne and DaBaby have a new music video on the way!By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesPost Malone & Jason Statham Spotted Filming New Guy Ritchie MoviePost Malone gets shot at by Jason Staham on set of new movie "Cash Truck."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott & Drake Shoot Music Video For “Sicko Mode” In Houston: ReportIt appears Travis Scott & Drake were shooting the video for "Sicko Mode" Tuesday in Houston.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentIce Cube, Mike Epps, & John Witherspoon Spotted Filming New "Friday” MovieCraig & Day-Day look to be back in action.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne & Maitre Gims Spotted Shooting Music Video For “Corazon”Check out some photos & clips of Lil Wayne on the set of Maitre Gims' "Corazon" video.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Shoots Music Video For "Love U Better" With Lil Wayne & The-Dream"Love U Better" video drops later this week.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shoots Music Video For "Magnolia"Playboi Carti & A$AP Rocky were spotted in NYC shooting the video for "Magnolia" on Monday.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosChris Brown Shoots Music Video For "Privacy"Look for Chris Brown's video for "Privacy" to be coming soon.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosBTS Photos: Chris Brown Shoots Video For "Liquor"Check out some behind the scenes pics for Chris Brown's upcoming video "Liquor".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPhotos: On The Set Of Juicy J, Lil Wayne, & August Alsina’s “Miss Mary Mack” VideoCheck out some photos from Juicy J's video shoot for "Miss Mary Mack" featuring Lil Wayne & August Alsina.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDrake Shoots Music Video For "Worst Behaviour" [Update: Juicy J & Project Pat To Appear In Clip]Drizzy made his way down to Memphis to shoot the music video for his record "Worst Behaviour".By Kevin Goddard