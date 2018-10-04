Oakland As
- SportsOakland A's Legend Vida Blue DiesThe era-defining pitcher passed away on Saturday.By Ben Mock
- SportsBrawl Breaks Out During Oakland A's & Houston Astros GameA massive brawl ensued during the Oakland Athletic's 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros.By Cole Blake
- SportsKyler Murray Teases Fans With IG Photo In His Oakland A's JerseyMurray was drafted by the A's back in 2018.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyler Murray Was Offered $14 Million To Stay With The Oakland A's: ReportAll attempts to keep Murray away from football were for nothing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyler Murray Is Now Fully Committed To Playing NFL FootballMurray has finally made up his mind.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyler Murray Receives High Praise From NFL Legend Warren MoonMoon is a big fan of Kyler Murray.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDoug Flutie Says Kyler Murray's Height Won't MatterFlutie knows what it's like to be a short NFL QB.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSaquon Barkley Thinks Kyler Murray Will Be Great In The NFLMurray recently declared for the NFL draft.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyler Murray Is Expected To Declare For The NFL DraftThe Sooners QB is also an Oakland A's draft pick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarshawn Lynch Attends Oakland City Council Meeting: “Best Not Lose The A’s”"We’re losing the Warriors. We’re losing the Raiders. Best not lose the A’s."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsA's Fan Goes Out Partying With Yankees Fan Who Threw Beer On HimA's fan accepts apology from Yankees fans after beer-throwing bleacher behavior.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsYankees Credit NY Crowd For Providing Boost In Wild Card Victory"This stadium is hard to play in. It showed."By Kyle Rooney