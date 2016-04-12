nu religion
- MusicTHEY. Celebrate The Return Of Guitar In Hip-Hop, Talk Songwriting & MoreTHEY. slide through to talk guitar, ghostwriting, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSilenceTHEY. releases one last song before their debut album arrives this Friday.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTHEY. "U-RITE" VideoWatch THEY.'s stunning video for their latest single "U-RiTE."By Danny Schwartz
- ProfilesMeet THEY.: Mysterious R&B DuoINTERVIEW: Overnight R&B success THEY. discuss their debut EP "Nu Religion," life on tour with Bryson Tiller, and what they have in store next...By Danny Schwartz