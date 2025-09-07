News
Not Fa Da Industry
Mixtapes
El Snappo Continues His Triumphant Run With "Not Fa Da Industry" LP
El Snappo hails from Broward County, Florida. The same region that gave us popular rappers YNW Melly and Kodak Black.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 07, 2025
