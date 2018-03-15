Ninja streamer
- Entertainment"Fortnite" E3 Competition Dominated By Ninja And Marshmello Who Win $1 MillionNinja and Mashmello destroyed the other celebrities. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Update Adds Replay Function, New Heroes, & MoreWatch your most epic kills over, and over, and over...By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFortnite Streamer Ninja Rumored To Be Facing Lawsuit For Using "N" WordNinja dropped the "N" bomb over Logic's "44 more" on a live-stream. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDrake And Ninja Fortnite Record Shattered By Spanish StreamerelrubiusOMG doubled Drake's numbers.By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingFortnite Grosses $1.5 Million On Invite-Only App In Just 3 DaysFornite is the hottest game out right now. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFacebook To Compete With Twitch By Offering Live Video Game Streaming ServiceDrake and Ninja's record-breaking performance is sending waves through the video game industry. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake, Travis Scott & Ninja's Fortnite Adventure Spawned Hilarious MemesDrake & Ninja's Fortnite session led to an abundance of hilarious memes. By Mitch Findlay