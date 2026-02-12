News
nike total foamposite
Sneakers
Steph Curry Honors Tim Duncan With Rare Nike Total Foamposite Max
Steph Curry showed up in metallic silver Foamposites honoring the Spurs legend before missing the game with injury.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 12, 2026