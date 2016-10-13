Nike Kyrie 3
- SneakersNike, Kyrie Irving Launch Celtics-Inspired "Luck" Kyrie 3 PENike releases Kyrie's "Luck" PE from last night's game.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKyrie Irving Debuted This Brand New Nike Kyrie 3 During Game 3Check out the latest and greatest Kyrie 3 PE.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Debuts "Badge Of Honor" Kyrie 3, Inspired By One Of Kyrie's First InjuriesCheck out the story behind the new Kyrie 3s.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersMountain Dew Unleashes Limited Edition Nike Kyrie 3 “K.A.R.E Kit”Check out Kyrie's Ankle Recovery Equipment, courtesy of Mountain Dew.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKyrie Irving Wore These "Greased Lightning" Inspired Kyrie 3s For Game 2Check out the Kyrie 3s inspired by Danny Zuko's famous Ford Deluxe.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Basketball Unveils "Flip The Switch" Collection For NBA PlayoffsPost-season kicks for LeBron, KD, Kyrie and Paul George.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Unveils "Duke Blue Devils" Kyrie 3Kyrie 3s for the Cameron Crazies.By Kyle Rooney
- Sneakers"Hot Punch" Nike Kyrie 3 Revealed In DetailNew Kyrie 3 to release on NYE.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike And Kyrie Irving Officially Introduce The Nike Kyrie 3Check out the upcoming "Black Ice" Kyrie 3.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Kyrie 3 Unveiled In 5 New ColorwaysPreview some upcoming Kyrie 3s.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Kyrie 3 Revealed In DetailOur best look yet at Kyrie Irving's 3rd signature shoe.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKyrie Irving Dishes New Details About The Nike Kyrie 3Kyrie announces release details for his next signature shoe.By Kyle Rooney