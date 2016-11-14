nike hyperadapt
- SneakersNike Plans To Add Auto-Lacing Technology To More Shoes: ReportNike continues to be on that futuristic wave.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Unveils HyperAdapt BB: The First Self-Lacing Basketball ShoeNike introduces the $350 Nike HyperAdapt BB.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Releasing Self-Lacing HyperAdapt Basketball Sneaker In 2019HyperAdapt 2.0 will be much cheaper than the first version. By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe Self-Lacing Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 Will Reportedly Retail For $720Self-lacing sneakers won't come cheap.By Kyle Rooney