nike gt
Sneakers
Wale Wears Nike GT Future "Lightning"
Wale is spotted wearing the Nike GT Future “Lightning,” bringing lifestyle attention to Nike Basketball’s bold and futuristic new silhouette.
By
Ben Atkinson
December 23, 2025
33 Views