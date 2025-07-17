News
nigel sylvester x jordan
Sneakers
Nigel Sylvester’s Jordan 1 Low "Better With Time" Is Pure Storytelling
The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG :Better With Time" blends grit with Jordan heritage in one of the year’s most meaningful collabs.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 17, 2025
