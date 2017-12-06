niantic
- EntertainmentNew "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" AR Game To Launch This FridayPotterheads rejoice.By hnhh
- EntertainmentPokémon Go Developer, Niantic Games, Valued At $4 BillionThey're growing under the radar. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Teases Generation Four Update With Two Year Anniversary Image"Pokemon GO" has been released for two years now. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Set To Introduce Trading Between Players & New Friend System"Pokemon GO" gamers rejoice!By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokemon Go" Festival Returns To Chicago After Last Year's Epic Fail"Pokemon Go" festival redemption. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPokemon GO's New Updates To Make Seismic Changes To GameplayPokemon GO is looking to lure users back to their game. By Matt F