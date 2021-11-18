nft collection
- TechIce Cube Is The Latest Celebrity To Denounce The NFT CrazeIce Cube is not a fan of NFTs.By Marc Griffin
- TechImpossible Brief & Shakur Estate Announce NFT Collection Inspired By Tupac Shakur's Rarest Jewelry"The Immortal Collection" is set to release December 15.By Taylor McCloud
- TechNew NFT Collection Features Unseen Photos From Tupac's Debut Album Release PartyThe NFT collection will feature photos from Tupac's "2Pacalypse Now" release party.By Taylor McCloud
- TechUnheard Whitney Houston Song Demo To Be Auctioned Off As Part Of Limited NFT CollectionThe collection will be available on the Quincy Jones-backed "OneOf" music NFT platform. By Taylor McCloud