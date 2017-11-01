NFL Trade deadline
- SportsPackers' Ty Montgomery Traded Days After Costly FumbleMontgomery traded to Baltimore for a 2020 7th rounder.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEagles Acquire WR Golden Tate For Third Round PickLions trade Tate to Philly. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPatriots Reportedly Eyeing Demaryius Thomas, Golden TatePatriots looking to add a WR at the trade deadline.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBroncos' Demaryius Thomas Says It's "50-50" He'll Be Traded"If it's the Broncos, I would love it. But if it's not, it's a business."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPatrick Peterson Tweets Commitment To Cardinals Amid Trade Rumors"my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLe’Veon Bell Won’t Report To Steelers This Week, Likely Waiting Until Trade DeadlineBell won't be returning to the Steelers this week as previously reported. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsArizona Cardinals’ CB Patrick Peterson Requests Trade: ReportPeterson reportedly wants to play for the Saints.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCleveland Browns Reportedly Botched QB Trade At Deadline"Browns were celebrating their trade and forgot to call in the deal."By Kyle Rooney