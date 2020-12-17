newsmax
- TVMike Tyson Says Hulu Didn't Want To Pay Him For His LikenessThe boxing icon has repeatedly come forward to blast Hulu, saying they moved forward with a series about his life without his permission.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNewsmax Apologizes To Dominion Voting Systems For Election Fraud ClaimsConservative outlet Newsmax has released an apology to Dominion Voting Systems for their coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSeth Meyers Roasts Trump Supporters Who Still Deny The Election ResultsSeth Meyers roasted Trump supporters who still refuse to accept the results of the Presidential Election.By Cole Blake