new video game

- SportsJ. Cole's "NBA 2K23" Cover Has Been RevealedJ. Cole is the face of the "Dreamer Edition."By Alexander Cole
- LifeVirgil Abloh Releases Louis Vuitton's Retro-Style "Endless Runner" Video GameThe game takes on a retro, 16-bit style, with backing graphics that resemble New York City’s metropolis.By hnhh
- EntertainmentEA Share Teaser For Mysterious "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" GameA "Star Wars," Jedi-centric single-player experience is beginning to take shape. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicVince Staples Shares Trailer For New Game Dropping On Souljagame ConsolesEvery copy of the game comes with a pair of shoes, apparently.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNarcos Video Game Announced With Teaser Trailer: WatchPlay as the cartel or the cops. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDef Jam Teases Sequel To "Def Jam: Fight For NY" Video GameWe're praying this comes into fruition.By Aron A.