- MusicBrockhampton Announces New Record Deal With RCA RecordsBrockhampton is now part of the RCA fam.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Blows His Nose With $100 Bills While Promoting Drug-Free LifestyleLil Pump has no care in the world after signing his lucrative new deal. By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic's New Deal Is Not Worth $30 Million As He Claims: ReportIt turns out Logic may have been fibbing about his new $30 million deal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Inks $3 Million Record Deal With InterscopeJuice WRLD is truly taking over the world.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Clarifies That His New Deal Is $8 Million For One ProjectLil Pump has cleared up the details of his record deal, saying he is making $8 Million for one album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T Signs Valee To G.O.O.D MusicValee is the newest member of G.O.O.D Music. By Aron A.