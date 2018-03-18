new music 2018
- Music VideosQueen Naija Reflects On Motherhood In "Mama's Hand" VideoQueen Naija's drops off "Mama's Hand" video.By Milca P.
- SongsLord Felix Previews Debut Project With Bouncy "Nothing" SingleLord Felix readies the arrival of "In Bloom."By Milca P.
- SongsLou Phelps Taps JAHKOY For "Squeeze"Lou Phelps and JAHKOY roll through with the tunes.By Milca P.
- SongsLeikeli47 Delivers On "Girl Blunt" For "Insecure" Season 3Leikeli47 ushers in new heat.By Milca P.
- NewsT.I. Joins Translee For "Catch This Wave"Listen to this southern jam.By Zaynab
- SongsRenni Rucci Drops Off "Shook"Renni Rucci issues a PSA on "Shook."By Milca P.
- NewsGoldLink Taps Miguel For New Track "Got Friends"GoldLink keeps his promise and delivers new music.By Aron A.
- MixtapesAxel Leon and Navi Beats Collide On "Rich Port 3"Axel Leon delivers his latest.By Milca P.
- MusicBangladesh's Upcoming Album To Feature Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Ice Cube & MoreBangladesh is plotting a major comeback this year.By Milca P.
- MixtapesDoja Cat Is Back With Her "Amala" DebutDoja Cat makes her official debut.By Milca P.
- NewsNight Lovell & Joji Join Lil Gnar On "FeelTheRage"Lil Gnar, Night Lovell & Joji connect for an absolute banger on "FeelTheRage."By Aron A.
- NewsTyler, The Creator Releases "Throwaway" Track "OKRA"Tyler, The Creator is back with a new song and video for "OKRA."By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Esco Connects Nas & Future On "Walk Thru"DJ Esco unleashes another cut off of "Kolorblind" with Nas and Future.By Aron A.
- NewsScotty ATL Delivers Bouncy New Single "Ratchet"Scotty ATL delivers a new twerk anthem with "Ratchet."By Aron A.
- NewsA$AP Rocky Recruits Blocboy JB For "Bad Company"A$AP Rocky & Blocboy JB link up on "Bad Company."By Aron A.
- NewsBhad Bhabie Recruits Lil Yachty On "Gucci Flops"Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty link up on "Gucci Flip Flops."
By Aron A.
- Music VideosKUR & PnB Rock Return With "No Shine" VideoKUR and PnB Rock bring their collab to life.By Milca P.