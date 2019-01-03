new design
- News21 Savage Ends The Year Off Right With Two New Songs In "No Debate" & "Big Smoke"21 Savage came through with two distinct vibes on his new tracks "No Debate" & "Big Smoke."By Alexander Cole
- MusicYeezy Designer, Maisie Wilen, Debuts Her First "Gymnastics & Robotics" Themed CollectionThe young designer received the first grant from Kanye's talent incubator.By hnhh
- MusicChief Keef Premiers Supreme's New Box Logo Inspired By The Pan-African FlagCould this mean we should expect an Abloh/Supreme collab?By hnhh
- SneakersNike Air Max 720 Nature Pack To Release On February 28thNike's latest Air Max is getting a whole slew of colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Originals Unveils New Reflective Nite Jogger Release DateAdidas shows off the updated Nite Jogger with the brand's signature Boost.By Alexander Cole