new deals
- StreetwearGunna Announces Partnership With PumaGunna is officially Puma Gang. By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Signs Historic New Deal With RCA RecordsChris Brown becomes one of the youngest artists ever to own their master recordings.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid & Rae Sremmurd Are Becoming ModelsWilhemina is moving further into the celebrity sphere.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Pops Champagne To Celebrate Rae Sremmurd's New $20 Million DealRae Sremmurd is making big money moves.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture May Have Signed A $50+ Million DealFuture is getting to the bag.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Rumored To Have Signed YK Osiris To OVOWill YK Osiris start rocking the OVO chain?By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Says He Signed $10 Million Deal With AdidasDoes Rich The Kid have a signature sneaker coming his way?By Alex Zidel
- TVDesus & Mero Are Reportedly Ending Their Viceland Show SoonDesus & Mero's Viceland run is reportedly coming to an end.By Aron A.