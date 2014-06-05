new atlanta
- NewsGunna & Young Thug Go Back And Forth On "Don't Play With It"Gunna teams up with his mentor Young Thug on "Don't Play With It."By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesGunna & Wheezy's "Drip Or Drown" EP Has ArrivedGunna comes through with a new EP called "Drip Or Drown," produced entirely by Wheezy.By Mitch Findlay
- BeefAb-Soul Calls "New Lil" Rappers "Weak"Ab-Soul calls out all the new "lil" artists out there.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMigos Chop It Up On "New Atlanta", Gucci Mane Relationship, Justin Bieber Controversy & MoreMigos talk to HotNewHipHop about their latest single with Jermaine Dupri, "New Atlanta," their relationship with Gucci Mane, connecting with Justin Bieber and more.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsMigos Talk "New Atlanta," Gucci Mane, Justin Bieber & MoreHotNewHipHop talks to Migos for an exclusive interview about their "New Atlanta" record, what their relationship with Gucci Mane is like, connecting with Justin Bieber and much more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMigos On Hot 97's Morning ShowMigos sit down to chat with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez about their popularity and "New Atlanta."By Patrick Lyons