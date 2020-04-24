nellyville
- Original ContentNelly Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Nelly's net worth in 2024, understanding how his music, business ventures, and TV appearances contribute to his fortune.By Jake Skudder
- NumbersNelly & Kelly Rowland's "Dillemma" Hits 1 Billion YouTube ViewsNelly and Kelly Rowland's timeless duet "Dilemma" has officially hit one billion views on YouTube. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeNelly's "Nellyville" Producer Charged In Connection To "Sweetie Pie's" Murder CaseWaiel Rebhi Yaghnam, a producer on Nelly's "Nellyville", has been indicted on fraud charges in connection to the "Welcome To Sweetie Pie's" murder case.By Aron A.
- MusicNelly Passionately Defends His Title As King Of "Air Force 1s"After A$AP Rocky claimed to have popularized the Air Force 1 sneaker, Nelly took to The Breakfast Club to passionately set the record straight. By Mitch Findlay